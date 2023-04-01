Home page World

A tornado killed three people in Arkansas. Another died in Illinois, also in a storm.

United States – Severe storms have killed several people in the United States. One of them was attending a heavy metal concert where part of the roof collapsed. Another tornado raged in the state of Arkansas, killing three people.

Multiple storms across the US wreaked havoc and killed at least four. On the evening of March 31, 2023, a severe storm raged in the US state of Illinois. As a result, the roof of a theater collapsed in the small town of Belvidere. There was supposed to be a heavy metal concert there. Several people were injured as a result of the collapse, at least one died in the accident. Five people are said to have suffered serious, 18 moderate and five minor injuries – they were taken to a hospital.

A tornado in the US state of Arkansas left a veritable swath of destruction in its wake. © picture alliance/dpa/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AP | Colin Murphy

260 people were in the theater at the time of the incident when the storm hit the building at speeds of 90 miles per hour. The bands Morbid Angel, Revocation and Skeletal Remains were supposed to play in the Apollo Theater in Belvidere that evening. The band Morbid Angel later commented on the cancellation of the concert on Facebook: “We hope that every visitor comes home safely.” The two other bands reported on Instagram and stated that “their thoughts are with the injured spectators”.

Tornado kills three in Arkansas

In the state of Arkansas, three people died on March 31. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said two people died in the town of Wynne on Friday evening. A third death was later confirmed in Pulaski County, which is also where Arkansas’ capital Little Rock is located. In addition to the three who died, at least 30 people had to be hospitalized. The storms were so bad that Governor Sanders declared a state of emergency.

The tornado in Arkansas left behind injured and dead people as well as downed trees and damaged houses like this one New York Times writes. Over 100,000 people in Arkansas and Iowa were without power Friday night as a result of the tornado. The journalist Lara Farrar spoke of a veritable “500-meter-wide swath of destruction.” Tornadoes are common in the USA, and the south is particularly affected. A total of 1,240 tornadoes occurred in North America in 2022. A tornado raged in Mississippi last week, killing 13 people. Tornadoes are no longer unusual in Germany either.