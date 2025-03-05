Navarra firefighters rescue the driver from one changing in another accident.

The accident has occurred on the N-113 road at the height of Fitero. The road has been cut and alternative deviations have been established by NA-6900 and NA-6991

Four people have died at dawn on Wednesday in a frontal collision between two trucks on the N-13-13 road (Pamplona-Madrid), In the term of Fitro, As reported by the Foral Police.

The deceased are two occupants of each vehicle. The accident has been registered at 3.58 hours in the Kilometer 101 of the aforementioned road.

The place has been attended by patrols of the Foral Police of the Tudela police station. A team of attestants investigates the causes and dynamics of the accident. The road has been cut and have been established Alternative deviations for NA-6900 and NA-6991.

Firefighters, ambulances and medical equipment have been mobilized to the place.