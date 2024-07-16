Bogota Colombia.- Four people died in Bogotá between Sunday night and Monday morning in street fights related to the 2024 Copa América Final that Colombia lost to Argentina, police reported.

The deceased were involved in “brawls in public streets,” the institution said in a message sent to the media.

Just like in the main cities of the country, thousands of fans took to the streets in Bogotá to watch on giant screens the match that was decided in favor of Argentina with a goal in extra time by Lautaro Martínez.

The 1-0 scoreline ruined the party for Colombian fans, who were excited about the team winning its second Copa América after the one won at home in 2001.

Police arrested five people, two of them for homicide, according to the statement. They also seized more than a hundred firearms and knives, also in the capital.

Major sporting events often lead to violence in Colombia. In 1993, more than 80 people died when the Colombian national team defeated Argentina 0-5 in Buenos Aires, during the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

With information from AFP