An accident on the federal highway 6 costs four people their lives. (Symbolic image) © Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

During an overtaking maneuver on a federal highway in the Bautzen district, two cars collide, one then crashes into a tree. Four people die – and a woman is seriously injured.

Arnsdorf – Four people were killed in a serious car accident on the federal highway 6 in the Saxon district of Bautzen. A woman was also seriously injured, police reported. The accident occurred on Saturday at around 5 p.m. during an overtaking maneuver in the Arnsdorf district of Fischbach.

According to police, a 64-year-old driver had attempted to overtake two cars in front of him. The 52-year-old driver of the middle car probably saw this too late and also attempted to overtake. Both vehicles collided, and the 64-year-old’s car then crashed into a tree next to the road. In addition to him, three passengers aged 59, 81 and 86 also suffered fatal injuries. The 61-year-old passenger was seriously injured, but not life-threatening. The occupants of the other cars were uninjured.

The rescue services were deployed with a helicopter, among other things. The B6 was completely closed at the accident site for around nine hours and was only reopened to traffic in the early morning. dpa