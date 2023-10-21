with videoStorm Babet has so far claimed the lives of four people. After two deaths in Scotland, two people have also died in England and Germany. Germany’s northernmost state has suffered millions of euros in damage. In the east of Scotland, code red will be in force until Saturday evening at least. The meteorological service thus warns of life-threatening conditions.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
21-10-23, 20:03
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#dead #due #storm #Babet #severe #weather #continues #Great #Britain