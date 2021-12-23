The numbers continue to climb after the accident in Hpakant, where an excavation dedicated to this mineral collapsed, dragging workers away. The emergency operations recovered four bodies without life, while there are an indefinite number of people whose whereabouts are unknown: rescuers believe that there are around 50, while the local media speak of a hundred. The previous week a similar event happened on the same site.

Myanmar is the world’s largest producer of jade, a mineral considered to be a precious stone, a highly coveted utility in China, accounting for the vast majority of exports.

Extracted in the Kachin Mountains, the mines are a common destination where thousands of unemployed and low-income Burmese citizens move to work in precarious, low-profit and highly dangerous conditions. The Burmese jadeite region is an inaccessible place for the press and other civilians.

This last Wednesday, December 22, a new accident occurred again in the northern mining complex of Hpakant after a landslide tragedy occurred that caused the confirmed death of four people and the disappearance of dozens more. The rescuers assure that there are around 50 workers, while the local media speak of a hundred.

ဖား က န့ ် တွင် မြေ စာ ပုံ ပြိုကျမှု ရေ မ ဆေး ကျောက် ရှာဖွေသူ လူ ရာချီ ၍ ပျောက်ဆုံးနေ

ရန်ကုန်၊ ဒီဇင်ဘာ ၂၂

Read More -> https://t.co/vujezGzzEj

ဓာတ်ပုံ – ဒီဇင်ဘာလ ၁၉ ရက်နေ့ ဖား က န့ ် မြေ စာ ပုံ ပြိုကျ သ ဖြင့် ရှာဖွေ ကယ်ဆယ်ရေး လုပ်ဆောင်နေ စဉ်။ (ပုံ အဟောင်း ဖြစ်သည်) pic.twitter.com/Js0TRhovDY – Khit Thit Media (@Khithitofficial) December 22, 2021



According to images released on the ‘Khit Thit Media’ portal, the emergency operation managed to recover the bodies of the deceased, while the search for the other victims continues.

The difficulty in collecting data on the missing is cumbersome for rescue members because a high percentage of mine workers are not licensed or identified, and are not listed on employer records.

However, it is not the only complication in search operations, since the area of ​​the incident is unstable; it has numerous coastal features such as cliffs and bodies are washed away and buried by the clayey water.

In addition to the workers, the landslide also hit a fragile settlement made of sticks and tarps that was on the edge of a small lake.

In Kachin state these accidents frequently occur in the Hpakant mines. Last weekend there was another similar event where six people died in the largest jade pit in the world.

In April 2020, 160 miners were buried alive after an avalanche precipitated during torrential rain. Finally, in 2019, a landslide similar to the one that happened this Wednesday left 54 ​​dead in another part of the area.

With EFE