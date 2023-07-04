Philadelphia police officers at the scene of the shooting. Yong Kim (AP)

Four people have died and two others have been wounded this Monday night in a multiple shooting in the Kingsessing neighborhood, in southwest Philadelphia, according to reported the city police commissioner Danielle Outlaw, in an appearance. There is a suspect in custody who opened fire with a rifle and was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to police.

All the victims are male. Those injured by the shots are two minors, ages 2 and 13, who are stable according to Outlaw. After 10:00 p.m., the police reported that one of the minors was being transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the other victims were transferred. The age of three of the deceased is 20, 22 and 59 years. The fourth is not known, but the police believe that he is between the ages of 16 and 20.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of ​​South 56th Street and Chester Avenue. The police received multiple calls and when they were attending to the first victims, they heard shots again from a man armed with a rifle who continued shooting in the area for several minutes.

The suspect was taken into custody in an alley without incident. He was wearing a bulletproof vest, several magazines with ammunition, an automatic rifle, a pistol and a police scanner, according to the police station. “Unfortunately, we have six victims here, but it could have been more if it weren’t for the agents,” Outlaw said, highlighting the “courage and courage” of his subordinates.

“At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave his home and attack individuals,” Outlaw said. bullet casings, some photographed by the inquirer, they were visible in the 1600 block of South 56th Street. There are about fifty of them in the area, according to the commissioner. A police spokesman initially reported in error that there were four dead and four injured.

The police commissioner has reported that there is a second person in custody, who is believed to have responded with his weapon to the attacker. The police have seized the weapon as evidence.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“Horrified by reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. My heart goes out to the loved ones and families of all involved, and I send my prayers to the victims. My sincerest thanks to the Philadelphia Police for their courageous response and the successful apprehension of a suspect. This devastating violence must stop.” tweeted the mayor of Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, with about 1.6 million inhabitants.

The new shooting comes as police are still searching for suspects who opened fire during a weekend party in Baltimore that killed two people and wounded 28 others. According to authorities, many of the victims were under the age of 18. The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation Monday. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said it was unclear whether the shooting was targeted or random.

According to the platform Gun Violence ArchiveSo far this year and as of July 3, there have been 21,689 deaths from firearms in the United States. The database collects deaths involving a weapon from various causes, from accidental shootings, suicides, to mass shootings. So far this year, there have been at least 339 mass shootings in the country.

So far in 2023, the country has witnessed the highest number of mass murders and deaths recorded to date in any year.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.