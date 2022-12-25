S. RODRIGUEZ Santiago de Compostela Sunday, December 25, 2022, 2:18 p.m.



Four people have died and three are missing after a bus fell into the Lérez river as it passed through Pedre, in Pontevedra. The fatal accident took place after nine o’clock this Saturday night, when a Monbus company bus on the regular line between Lugo and Vigo plunged from about 75 meters into the river at kilometer 67.5 of the N- 541, in the town of Pedre. In the vehicle was a group that had come to visit their relatives at the Monterroso prison. At first it could not be specified how many passengers the bus was transporting, although this Sunday the sub-delegate of the Government in Pontevedra, Maica Larriba, has confirmed that three are missing. “It seems that inside the bus, according to the members of the underwater services of the Civil Guard, there are no more bodies,” she assured.

The 63-year-old driver, who tested negative for alcohol and drugs, and another woman were the only ones who could be rescued alive by the firefighters who arrived in the area of ​​the accident after a call from a driver who warned of the possibility that a vehicle had fallen into the river. The operation, when two lifeless bodies had already been recovered, had to stop due to bad weather, low visibility and the impossibility of accessing the interior of the vehicle, which is stuck in the river, which falls very strongly due to the heavy rains in recent days.

This morning, when the rescue efforts have been reactivated with more logistical means, the body of another passenger has been rescued, while the task now focuses on finding the other three people -since another body was found at noon – who, it is known, were traveling on the bus.

The rescue during the night was extremely complicated and it is no less so this Sunday. The bus plunged from a height of 75 meters into the Lérez river. The force of the water and the darkness of the night made it impossible to get into the bus. The first rescue was that of the driver, thanks to a lifeline (a device used by firefighters that allows restraint in high places). Also at that time a passenger could be removed from the interior. Both were transferred to the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Santiago and to that of Montecelo, in Pontevedra.

Image of the rescue work. /



112Galicia



It was less than 20 minutes past nine on Christmas Eve when the first warning was given. A driver alerted that the barrier of the bridge, at kilometer 67.5 of the N-541 that connects Lugo and Vigo, in the town of Pedre, was completely destroyed, of the possibility that a vehicle had rushed into the river. Bad weather conditions and a dark night prevented him from seeing anything. But the protocols were activated. Deza Fire Department, A Estrada GES, Galicia-061 Health Emergencies, the town’s Civil Protection, Traffic Civil Guard, maintenance personnel from the Ministry of Public Works as owner of the road and, on pre-alert, the Pontevedra firefighters, who, shortly after, joined the device.

The suspicion was not long in being confirmed. A bus had fallen into the Lérez river, one of the occupants who called 112 told from his own vehicle. The situation was critical, because water began to enter the passenger compartment. The passenger confirmed that it was a Monbús bus, which made the Monterroso-Vigo route and had between six and eight occupants.