T. SNOW Sunday, 16 October 2022, 20:51



Four inmates died in a fire that occurred on Saturday night in Tehran at the Evin prison, said Iran’s judicial authority, shaken for a month by widespread protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini at the hands of the Police. of morality for wearing the veil poorly. The regime assures that “malefactors” were the ones who caused the clashes and the fire in the detention center, but the NGOs question that version.

“Given how the lies of those responsible have become the norm, we do not accept official explanations,” reacted Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Oslo, stating that it had received information according to which the guards had tried to incite The prisoners.

“Four inmates died of smoke inhalation and 61 were injured,” said the Mizan Online portal. In total, “only ten injured were hospitalized. Four of them are serious », he added. Also, according to the official agency, the incident in the prison “has nothing to do” with the demonstrations for the death of Amini.

In the Evin prison, sometimes nicknamed “Evin University” because of the number of intellectuals locked up in it, there are numerous people arrested during the protests and, in general, political prisoners, as well as foreigners and binationals. After the fire, several NGOs and the US showed their concern for the detainees.

“Death to the dictator”



The wave of demonstrations has entered its fifth week despite a crackdown by security forces, which has already left 108 dead, according to IHR. Despite the closure of the roads to Evin, the protesters moved on foot to the center and in videos posted on social networks chants of “Death to the dictator” could be heard.

“Prisoners, including political detainees, are completely defenseless” in Evin, said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI). Amnesty International, for its part, stressed that the Iranian authorities had “a legal obligation to protect the lives of all prisoners.”