Home World

Press Split

Shots were fired at a school in the US state of Georgia. © Erin Clark/AP/dpa

At least two students and two teachers were killed in a deadly gun attack at a school in Georgia. Police have identified the suspected perpetrator. Much is still unclear.

Washington/Winder – After a fatal shooting at a school in the US state of Georgia, investigators have identified a 14-year-old as the suspected perpetrator. The youth was stopped by a school police officer and eventually taken into custody.

Deadly gun attacks are a common occurrence in the United States © Jeff Amy/AP

At least four people were killed in the attack in the town of Winder – according to the police, they were two students and two teachers. Nine others were injured. The police did not provide any information about the shooter’s possible motive.

US President Biden speaks out

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill said in a statement that they mourned the people who had been killed “by senseless gun violence.” “Students across the country are learning to take cover and hide instead of learning to read and write. We can no longer accept this as normal.”

According to the authorities, emergency calls were received by the police on Wednesday morning (local time). An active shooter was reported. In the USA, rampages and fatal shootings are part of everyday life. Firearms are easily available and in large quantities. dpa