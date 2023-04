The accident happened on Saturday around 9:25 p.m. on Rijksweg, the police reported. The victims are two men aged 35 and 41 and two aged 39. They all come from the municipalities of Súdwest-Fryslân.

After the report, the police, fire brigade, ambulance and the trauma helicopter turned out. Once they arrived, rescuers saw that the four occupants of the car had already died of their injuries. The police started an investigation.