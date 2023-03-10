The progressive increase in temperatures, which began last weekend and which has continued throughout this with a short period of time on Thursday due to the greater cloudiness, experienced a new upturn this Friday, the day on which an episode of unusually high temperatures began. high, more typical of May or even June than of this height of March. During this summer in spring, which will last until Monday, the values ​​will be between 5° and 10° above normal in a good part of Spain and between 10° and 15° on the Mediterranean slope and high areas of the Canary Islands, where more The heat is going to get worse and where the thermometers can reach 30°/32°, according to Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The warm episode will be briefly interrupted on Tuesday by the arrival of winds from the west and northwest, which will lower temperatures, but the heat will return on Wednesday and Thursday, although not as intense.

The contrast with the weather that it had been doing in March is going to be great. Spain will go “from a start of the month with temperatures between 5% of the coldest to five days with values ​​between 5% of the warmest”. There may even be a record for a warm day, that is, it is the warmest day overall for this month. But it is not a heat wave, as he clarifies Aemet before certain erroneous and alarmist headlines. Although the temperatures will be high, they will not be “in the range of the highest in summer”, one of the necessary requirements. Nor will it be the first time that the 30° level has been reached on the Peninsula in the first half of March ―other years it has happened even earlier, in February and even in January―, but it will be “a very unusual episode throughout the country for these dates.

The prediction, day by day

This Friday, the highlights are the wind and the rise in temperatures. At noon, the storm Laughter, named by Météo France, will already be over Germany, but at dawn it caused a major maritime storm on the Galician Atlantic coast and on the Cantabrian coast, where “the rough sea will continue until late in the afternoon.” Also, between Laughter and an anticyclone, located to the southwest of the Peninsula, “the corridor of intense winds from the west has been created, which will blow strongly in the eastern half of the peninsula, causing gusts that can exceed 70 kilometers per hour.” In addition, the anticyclone favors the arrival of a warm air mass from low latitudes, practically from the Caribbean. As you approach, anticyclonic conditions will cause a phenomenon called subsidence: the dough will heat up even more as it descends and compresses. And it will be even hotter on the Mediterranean slope because the winds will arrive superheated when descending from the plateau, which means a new compression. “In Castellón they can reach 28°,” warns the expert.

On Saturday, the ascent will continue in most of the country, “clearer in the southeast.” The thermometers will mark more than 20° in areas of the Cantabrian Sea, a good part of the east and south of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. In Murcia, Alicante, Castellón and Valencia it can exceed 30°. “These are very unusual temperatures for the season in almost all of Spain, but especially in the Mediterranean area. In Valencia, 30° had never been reached in the first half of March, with data from 1869”, says Del Campo. The rains will be limited to Galicia, abundant in its western half. It will also rain, although a little, in the Cantabrian communities and in the Pyrenees, and the wind will blow strongly on the Galician coast.

On Sunday, more of the same: high pressures in most of the territory and the mass of warm air. They will only see water in Galicia and other points in the far north. In the rest, the sun will shine, with a general rise in temperatures, except on the shores of the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands, where they will drop 3°/4°. “Although Sunday will not be the day when the most extreme values ​​are reached – it will probably happen on Saturday and Monday – it will be the warmest day overall, since it will exceed 20° in most of the Peninsula , except in northwestern and mountain areas, and more than 25° in the Ebro valley, Valencian Community, southern Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia. Murcia could reach 30 ° again ”, specifies the Aemet spokesman.

On Monday the weather will continue to be stable, although the passage of a front will leave rain in the northwest, especially in Galicia. There will also be precipitation in the Cantabrian communities and in the Pyrenees, with snow above 1,500/1,600 meters at the end of the day. In the rest, clearer skies. Temperatures will drop in the northwest, notably in points of Galicia, such as Lugo, where it will be 6° to 8° less. In the rest, they will fall weaker, except in the eastern third, where they will rise again. It will be possible to exceed 30° again in Murcia, the Valencian Community and southern Andalusia. “In Murcia or Valencia they could reach 30°, but also in the Ebro valley, in Zaragoza,” predicts Del Campo. The maximums will already be the same for the season in the northwest, but in the eastern third they will be more extreme than on Sunday.

On Tuesday, “with the arrival of cooler west and northwest winds, there will be a general drop”, more pronounced in the northeast quadrant, where between 8° and 10° less are expected than on Monday. “This does not mean that it is going to be a cold day. Since the temperatures were so high, simply on Tuesday they will be more normal in the northern half, but they will continue to be high in the southern half”, the spokesperson clarifies. In addition, “it will be temporary” because a new rise is expected on Wednesday and Thursday: “Again there will be very high temperatures for the season throughout the Peninsula, with values ​​again, especially during the day, between 5° and 10 ° degrees above the usual”. However, night temperatures will not be as high, so there will be a marked thermal contrast: in large areas of the interior, the minimum will be below 5°, but during the day it will generally exceed 20° and the 25° in points of the center and the south.

Between Tuesday and Thursday it will hardly rain, except in Galicia and other isolated points in the far north. As of Friday and with a view to the Father’s Day bridge, it seems that “Atlantic storms could approach that would leave rain especially in the northwest of the Peninsula and a drop in temperatures to normal values ​​for the time.”

In the Canary Islands, the temperatures will also be high for this weekend. It may exceed 30° in the south of Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and even locally 32°, with little cloudy skies and light winds. As of Monday, the trade wind regime will return, which will cause a drop in thermometers, although stable weather will continue to predominate on the islands, without significant rainfall.