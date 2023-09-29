Four days for freedom. Naples 1943: the documentary on Rai 3

This evening, 29 September 2023, the documentary Four days for freedom – Naples 1943 will be broadcast on Rai 3 in prime time from 9.20pm, with an introduction by Antonio Di Bella. The documentary tells – through reconstructions, testimonies and animated images – the days that led to the liberation of Naples from Nazi-fascism. The voice of Naples is by Luisa Ranieri.

Plot and previews

With the armistice of 8 September 1943, the war became even bloodier. The German troops and fascist soldiers, instead of leaving the Gulf defeated, ordered the eviction of hundreds of thousands of inhabitants from the coast, continuing to burn and loot, ordering the rounding up of young people, and the shooting of those who escaped. Hitler ordered Naples to be reduced to “ashes and mud”. But Naples reacted, “the first European metropolis to rise up against the Nazi-Fascist oppressor with the sole forces of its people”, as the scholar Guido D’Agostino wrote, becoming the protagonist of one of the most intense and moving pages of the Resistance. Between 27 and 30 September 1943 everyone took to the streets, aristocrats and workers, women, sissies and children; Many lives were lost, but victory came, painful, heroic and powerful.

On the occasion of the eightieth anniversary of these events, Rai 3 presents the docufilm Four days for freedom: Naples 1943 – a Big Sur production with Luce Cinecittà in collaboration with Rai Documentari, Titanus spa and Mad Entertainment with the contribution of Regione Campania and Film Campania Region Commission and the support of the Municipality of Naples – broadcast this evening, Friday 29 September at 9.15pm.

Produced by Lorenza Stella, Maria Carolina Terzi, Carlo and Luciano Stella, who also wrote it together with director Massimo Ferrari, the docufilm recounts that extraordinary popular and civil epic through unpublished documents, testimonies, archive materials, animations and sequences taken from film The Four Days of Naples by Nanny Loy from ’62. «A historical page that has a contemporary value because it tells how and to what extent the civilian population is always, systematically and deliberately attacked in every conflict – declares Luciano Stella. But also how capable it is of reacting with the strength of its community. A story that reveals the nature of Naples, its ability to tolerate suffering but also its capacity for rebellion. A heroic, unique page: like the city itself.” Giving voice to Naples, based on texts by Maurizio de Giovanni, is Luisa Ranieri, “the voice from within”. The animated inserts by Alessandro Rak and Dario Sansone, supported by the soundtrack by Antonio Fresa, tell the stories of the youngest heroes of those days, with the voices of Sara Mormile, Massimo Andrei, Marianna Fontana, Mario Di Leva.

The documentary film also contains many interviews: that of the former partisan boy Antonio Amoretti, who died at the age of 95 last December; and those to Marisa Laurito, Cristina Donadio, Peppe Barra, Enzo Gragnaniello. The latter, as well as the special performance by Massimiliano Gallo, are set in the Catacombs of San Gennaro, the belly of Naples which protected the dreams, desires and hopes of an entire city under the bombings.