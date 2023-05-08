EIt was Chancellor Helmut Kohl (CDU) who read the Germans the riot act almost 30 years ago. A successful industrial nation, he said in the Bundestag in 1993, “cannot be organized as a collective amusement park”. According to Kohl’s message, the declining competitiveness of German companies on the world market has to do not least with high labor costs and excessive holiday entitlements of German employees. The opposition and unions were outraged.

Such outbursts are not to be expected from Olaf Scholz. All that can be ascertained is that he did not spearhead a movement to introduce more free time as of May 1st, Labor Day 2023. But that didn’t change the fact that since then everyone in and around political Berlin has been talking about the four-day week. And about how happy employees would be if she finally came.

The Woco Group, a traditional automotive supplier from Hesse, has just introduced it: since April, 450 of the 600 employees at the headquarters in Bad Soden-Salmünster have had a normal working week no longer be five days, but only four. Three days of free time instead of two. However, it remains to be seen how well this example fits in with those political ideas that are charged with the promise of a happier “work-life balance” for people.

Cost reduction as the first commandment

First of all, the biggest advantage for Woco employees is that they are spared layoffs. To do this, they practice wage cuts, based on the model: 20 percent less work for 10 percent less wages. Because cost reduction was the first commandment. The company with 4,600 employees worldwide manufactures, among other things, products for noise and vibration reduction in combustion engines – cylinder head covers, engine covers, air flow ducts for turbochargers. E-mobility is now taking its toll. Woco needed scope for investments, the development of new business areas with components for electric cars is ongoing.







“For us, it was a question of whether we had to cut jobs and make redundancies for operational reasons, or whether another way could be found,” says HR manager Jan Stollenwerk, outlining the initial situation. So, with the idea of ​​a four-day week in mind, he engaged in intensive dialogue with employee representatives. Finally, a vote was taken among the workforce – about staff reductions that affect the individual, or a four-day week with part wage waiver for everyone. The latter was awarded the contract. He is proud that everyone involved “recognized the advantages of the model and supported this socially responsible decision,” says Stollenwerk.

But how much does that have to do with the ideas that are currently making a political career? The Left Party has long wanted a four-day week, albeit with an undiminished full-time wage. Now the SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken has made a strong plea for this and justified it with the needs of families. The IG Metall, the largest industrial union, also talks a lot about it, sometimes with a view to the upheavals in the steel industry, sometimes as a recipe for “an attractive industrial working environment that makes it easy to combine life and work”. And in the Anglo-Saxon world there is even the “4 Day Week Global” initiative. She prides herself on knowing that people get more done when they work less.

The macroeconomic reality has changed

Above all, the Woco example shows the diversity of reality, which now coincides with a debate about what appears to be a newfangled recipe. But where companies are under pressure and there is a threat of downsizing, this has already become a tradition. The four-day week for 100,000 VW employees is legendary: Volkswagen introduced it in 1994 – shortly after Kohl’s speech – as a response to a severe sales crisis; with a 10 percent wage cut and the approval of IG Metall. After all, it stayed that way for a good ten years.