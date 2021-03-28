F.o Life will soon be a little easier for the young investment bankers at Goldman Sachs. From Friday evening, 9 p.m. to Sunday morning, they should be completely spared from work in the future. This is what bank chief David Solomon promised this week. A full day off a week – that’s what young investment bankers struggled after the results of an alleged poll of 13 of them became public. In the previous week, they had worked an average of 105 hours, it said. They went to bed at 3:00 am and then got five hours of sleep.

Bank boss Solomon himself is obviously not that convinced that Goldman Sachs could even benefit from employees having one day off a week. “Just think about it,” he told his employees: “If we all go the extra mile for our customers, it can really improve our performance, even if we think we are at our limits.” The new rule consequently does not apply to all investment bankers, but only for those on the lower levels of the hierarchy, especially young professionals.

Spain is testing the four-day week

The widespread opinion in Spain seems to be completely different. There have already been two full days of weekends there, but politicians don’t think that’s enough, at least not Íñigo Errejón, the founder of the small left-wing party Más País. He has now pushed through a major attempt: The crisis aid money from the European Union is being used to finance the changeover to a four-day week for around 200 companies and several thousand employees for a limited period of time. The employees should get a third day at the weekend and still not forego their salary.

The two stories have one thing in common: The trend towards shorter working hours seems to be unstoppable. The desire is also growing in Germany. Men now only want to work an average of 36 hours a week, even if their salary costs them, according to figures from Germany’s largest long-term survey, the “socio-economic panel”, based on the most recent available year 2018. At least since In 2000 there was no lower value; in 2007 the men wanted 39 hours of work. The desire for work is also decreasing among women, their favorite working hours have now fallen below 30 hours. The downward trend began in the late noughties. This is probably not a coincidence: it was then that mass unemployment disappeared. Before that, having a job was a status symbol. As jobs were secured, leisure time became more attractive.

Last year, IG Metall proposed a four-day week as a way out for ailing industrial companies with sales difficulties. The main part of the debate is now different. The idea: if you work less, you are not so tired, work better and get sick less often – so can you not do the same work in four days that you previously needed five?

A project to “increase productivity”?

This is what the Spaniard Íñigo Errejón thinks, for example, who advertises his four-day week as a project to “increase productivity”. The German unions do not go that far. The German Trade Union Confederation also likes to refer to studies that show that long working hours increase the risk of errors and that productivity per hour actually falls. Then there are the stories: a magazine publisher north of London, a software company in Berlin, a creative agency in the Swiss canton of Aargau – they all report that they can achieve as much in four days as they did in five. Can these successes be repeated on a large scale?

Not all professions are suitable for the experiment. A pilot does not fly faster just because he has worked less. There are also many tasks in nursing, at the hairdresser’s and at the supermarket checkout, for which someone in particular has to cover certain times. The discussion about the economic compensation of shorter working hours through higher productivity is from the outset that of a specific occupational group. Mostly it is about office workers who may not always work too intensely on their five working days. Maybe also because creative idleness and communication with colleagues also improve the work.