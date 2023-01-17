Four dancers died in a major accident on the Kola highway in the Kondopozhsky district of Karelia. A Skoda Octavia passenger car flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a KamAZ truck. Everyone in the car died.

According to IA “Karelinform”, famous dancers Victoria Leshcheva, Vasily Solovyov, Danila Korsakov and Artem Kalganov became victims of the disaster. Three taught at a club in St. Petersburg, and one at a Moscow dance school.

The accident occurred on January 10, but its details appeared only now. They said goodbye to Victoria Leshcheva and Danila Korsakov on January 15 in St. Petersburg, and to Artem Kalganov on January 16 in Moscow. Vasily Solovyov will be buried in Kamchatka, where he comes from.

Earlier, on January 12, it was reported about an accident in the Lakhdenpokh region, which claimed the life of a famous Russian athlete, Russian champion in high diving Leyla Salyamova.