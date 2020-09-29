new Delhi: For those people who are struggling with colon cancer (stomach cancer), a cup of coffee can prove to be very beneficial for them. In fact, according to a report, if a patient of stomach cancer drinks four cups of coffee a day, then the results can be very impressive.

According to research, drinking coffee puts a check on the growth rate of cancer. Which does not reach in the event of being divided. Also, it was found that the patient who drinks at least four cups of coffee a day increases their chances of living.

It is indeed true that patients under 50 years of age can stop their cancer from growing only by drinking coffee. But at the same time it does not prove to be as beneficial for patients over 50 years. However, further research can be considered as to how coffee is beneficial for stomach cancer. Therefore, do not depend solely on coffee.

According to Dr. Kimmy Ng, coffee is related to improving the condition of the stomach cancer patient. But research is going on that how much and what compound is responsible which helps to eliminate or not grow cancer.

