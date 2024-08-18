Home World

Four men escaped from a closed clinic in Straubing, Lower Bavaria, on Saturday evening. According to the police, extensive manhunts are underway. © Armin Weigel/dpa

This news made many people feel uneasy: four inmates of a psychiatric facility in Straubing have escaped. They are considered dangerous. The manhunt is underway.

Straubing – Major police operation: After four criminals escaped from a closed clinic in Straubing, the manhunt is ongoing. The public prosecutor’s office and the criminal investigation department are investigating on suspicion of hostage-taking and dangerous bodily harm, the police said. The fugitives, aged 27, 28 and 31, are therefore considered dangerous. They escaped from the district hospital (BKH) on Saturday evening.

There they are said to have threatened, attacked and held an employee in order to force the gate to open. They used blunt and sharp objects to do so. The man suffered facial injuries and is being treated in a hospital, said the police spokeswoman. The four men then fled on foot.

Manhunt at night with 100 police officers

Around 100 officers searched for the men during the night. A helicopter and search dogs were also deployed. The police spokeswoman did not want to provide any further details about the search, such as whether relatives of the fugitives were being questioned, citing the ongoing investigation.

Citizens were asked not to pick up hitchhikers and not to approach suspicious people. Instead, they should call the police emergency number 110. The investigators are counting on the help of the public. Numerous witness reports have been received and are being evaluated, said the spokeswoman.

The men are being held in the district hospital’s correctional facility due to property and drug offenses.

Minister calls for consequences

Bavaria’s Social Minister Ulrike Scharf (CSU) called on Sunday for a detailed investigation into the incident and for consequences to be taken. “Everything is being examined. The correctional system must not pose a danger to the population or the employees in the forensic clinics,” she said. “The safety and protection of the population is our top priority.”

The security concepts in the facilities must be tightened and improved throughout Bavaria, said the minister. This includes the further development of hostage situation scenarios and training for employees. It must also be examined whether in certain cases treatment terminations and transfer to correctional facilities can take place more quickly and in a legally secure manner. “Such outbreaks must not happen again.”

The minister continued: “I can understand the concerns and uncertainty of the citizens in this exceptional situation. Please heed the police’s advice and continue to behave calmly and prudently.”

People who cannot be sent to a penal institution or prison due to lack of criminal responsibility or diminished criminal responsibility – for example due to a mental illness or an addiction – are housed in the correctional facility.

The Straubing District Hospital describes itself as a specialist clinic for forensic psychiatry and psychotherapy and fulfils the legal mandate of the correctional facility under the auspices of the Lower Bavaria district. There are 230 therapy places.

Festival hustle and bustle in the city

In the town of Straubing, which has a population of 50,000, there are currently a lot of police officers on duty: the Gäubodenvolksfest is taking place, which, with around 1.3 million visitors in just over ten days, is the second biggest folk festival in Bavaria after the Oktoberfest. Accordingly, thousands of festival-goers and night owls are out and about. According to the police, there is no danger for them.

Just last week, an inmate of the Mainkofen District Hospital in Deggendorf, Lower Bavaria, escaped – albeit while on supervised day release. The man escaped from his companions while visiting the cinema in Plattling and was caught by the police almost eight hours later and brought back to the hospital. The incident is still being investigated intensively, a district spokeswoman said. dpa