Four men escaped from a closed clinic in Straubing, Lower Bavaria, on Saturday evening. © Armin Weigel/dpa

Since Saturday evening, the police have been searching for four escaped inmates of a psychiatric facility in Straubing. They are considered dangerous – and are still at large.

Straubing – The police are continuing to search for four criminals who escaped from a closed clinic in Straubing. The search of the area for the men has now been limited, said a police spokesman early on Monday morning. The search will be carried out if there are any relevant tips from the public. In addition, the social environment of the fugitives is being investigated, for example by means of interviews or searches.

The criminal investigation department and the public prosecutor’s office investigated on suspicion of hostage-taking and dangerous bodily harm. The escaped criminals, aged 27, 28 and 31, are considered dangerous according to the police. They escaped from the district hospital (BKH) on Saturday evening.

The men are being held in the district hospital’s correctional facility for property and drug offenses. There they are said to have threatened, attacked and held an employee in order to force the gate to be opened. They used blunt and sharp objects to do so. The employee suffered facial injuries, police said. The four men then fled on foot.

Several dozen police officers on duty

People who cannot be sent to a penal institution or prison due to lack of criminal responsibility or diminished criminal responsibility – for example due to a mental illness or an addiction – are housed in the correctional facility.

A spokeswoman for the Lower Bavaria district announced on Sunday evening that it was planned to stop the therapy for three of the four men. One had recently committed a so-called relaxation abuse. Details of this were not initially available.

According to the police, several dozen officers are currently trying to track down the men. Unlike the night before, a helicopter and search dogs were not used in the search on Monday night. Although there has been no concrete success, they have been able to generate investigative leads thanks to witnesses’ tips, said a police spokesman.

Citizens were asked not to pick up hitchhikers or approach suspicious people. Instead, they should call the police emergency number 110.

Minister calls for consequences

Bavaria’s Social Minister Ulrike Scharf (CSU) called on Sunday for a detailed investigation into the incident and for consequences to be taken. “Everything is being examined. The correctional system must not pose a danger to the population or the employees in the forensic clinics,” she said. “The safety and protection of the population is our top priority.”

The security concepts in the facilities must be tightened and improved throughout Bavaria, said the minister. This includes the further development of hostage situation scenarios and training for employees. It must also be examined whether in certain cases treatment terminations and transfer to correctional facilities can take place more quickly and in a legally secure manner. “Such outbreaks must not happen again.”

The minister continued: “I can understand the concerns and uncertainty of the citizens in this exceptional situation. Please heed the police’s advice and continue to behave calmly and prudently.”

The Straubing District Hospital claims to be a specialist clinic for forensic psychiatry and psychotherapy and fulfils the legal mandate of the correctional facility under the auspices of the Lower Bavaria district. There are 230 therapy places. dpa