Thursday, August 3, 2023, 09:40



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Groups from Ecuador, Bolivia, North Macedonia and Spain make up the program of the 33rd International Folklore Festival in Segura, organized for the patron saint festivities by the Cieza Choir and Dance group. The folkloric contest will take place on August 19 and 20 at the Capitol Theater. The sessions will feature performances by the group Tangurahua, from Ecuador; the Toska Ensemble, from North Macedonia; the Folkloric Ballet of La Paz, from Bolivia; and the choir and dance groups Rosa del azafrán from Consuegra and its counterpart and host, from Cieza.