Faced with the progression of the Covid-19 epidemic, some French people did not wait for the debate on a possible health curfew to limit their social life.

Will Emmanuel Macron announce new restrictions to the French in the face of Covid-19? The President of the Republic speaks on TF1 and France 2 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, after the defense council on Tuesday and while the epidemic is progressing in France. In recent weeks, the government and some doctors have called for everyone’s responsibility to reduce social interactions. More and more French people are already limiting their outings, without waiting for announcements.

>> Covid-19: follow live the latest information on the epidemic and its consequences

So no more meetings with friends or lunch in the canteen. Claire is restricting herself at the moment so as not to take any more risks. This Parisienne has been in contact several times in recent days, like her spouse. “We are going to ignore everything that is meal, like dinners, she explains. It’s just common sense, I’ve been in contact four times in ten days! I brake a bit behind. “ For Claire, it’s about “stupid things”, family lunches or dinner with her best friend. “Everyone feels good, there are no worries, and three days later, we find ourselves completely blocked. “

Claire no longer wants to have to isolate herself and telecommute for at least seven days. This mother of two girls also hopes to protect her family: “In a week, I’m going on vacation and I’m going to see my father. I’m not going to try the thing three days before departure.” Family rather than leisure, a choice shared by Benjamin. This 46-year-old restaurateur sees his parents every week and therefore refuses football evenings: “I knew I was faced with other people and contacts during sport. I risked infecting my parents, and the lack of football takes only a small place compared to losing my parents.”

“I also limited the number of outings, explains Benjamin, because if I stop playing sports it’s not to go to an enclosed place somewhere else. “ When he receives people at his home, this Parisian limits the number of people.

We try to protect ourselves as much as possible. We make sure to be one meter away, to have the mask at the start and we remove it when we have dinner. We try to establish barrier rules even at home.

It is better than a total reconfinement, affirms the Parisian restaurateur. Jean, wine merchant, also sets limits, but to the detriment of those close to him. “My son had to have surgery, he explains. For three weeks, I didn’t kiss him, I didn’t touch him, because being a trader, I see 30 to 40 people a day. I have clients who have Covid-19. So, inevitably when you have family, you think about it. Same for my parents, I saw them this summer but no more. ” Jean believes it is a question of responsibility. Like an echo of the government’s calls.