An airplane with 65 tons of medical supplies at the Manises airport (Valencia), in April 2020. Juan Carlos Cárdenas / EFE

On March 31, 2020, in the first chaotic days of the state of alarm, the Government of Murcia awarded the management of its public television to the CBM company, the same one that it had done until then. It did so using emergency processing, an exceptional system that allows handwriting contracts in the ultra-fast way, without opening a file and with very few prior controls and transparency. This system, the fastest and most direct of the Contract Law – it allows you to start something just by talking about it – is limited to three very clear assumptions: catastrophic events, situations that pose serious danger and needs that affect national defense.

The pandemic that was starting at that time justified the procedure in some cases because the COVID crisis is considered a catastrophe and poses serious dangers, which is why the use of this system was allowed to purchase medical supplies. Therefore, to justify what the coronavirus has to do with public television in Murcia, you have to get a little more imaginative.

In your justification, The first argument of the Murcian Executive is that the state of alarm stopped the administrative procedures and they could not grant the open competition that they had called for that concession on time. Beyond the fact that not arriving on time is not sufficient cause to use this system, the truth is that they did have it: the current contract at that time started in 2015 and had been extended three times. It ended on April 30. And it was not until February 25 that they launched the contract, after several delays in the previous procedures. With these deadlines it was almost impossible for them to arrive on time even if the state of alarm had not been declared.

Murcia also argued that television is essential in cases of catastrophes. And not approving that contract by hand due to emergency processing was a “significant danger to people’s health and lives.” With these wickers, the emergency contracting was approved for about 744,000 euros per month until the open contest chose a winner by ordinary means. The plan was for it to be just a patch for two months, May and June, but it was extended twice, the last He already estimated to extend it in 2021.

The Murcia public television contract is just one of the many that sneaked in among those who were commissioned to buy masks, screens and PCR tests. In total, public administrations awarded and published 16,589 emergency contracts during 2020, totaling 6,445 million euros. They represent 15% of all those who signed that year, an unprecedented percentage. To compare: the General State Administration signed 658 emergency contracts, more than 3,200 million euros during 2020; compared to the 50 contracts of 2019 (twenty-seven million), or the 12 of 2018 (three million).

And it is normal. It was a truly extraordinary situation. But what was bought? To who? And, most importantly, were the few rules of emergency processing always followed? Are there at least more cases of suspicious contracts? Spoiler: the answer to the last two questions is do not Y Yes.

10% for four companies

The health crisis made many companies had to reconvert and others saw opportunities in the midst of the crisis. This is the case of FCS Select Products, a company dedicated to the energy drink sector based in Barcelona and a subsidiary in China that had never worked in the health sector. Thanks to four contracts with the Ministry of Health, all signed on March 23 and totaling more than 217 million euros, it became the main importer, or intermediary, of the Government.

It is the company that took the most money, in 2020, via emergency contracts. One of its administrators had been convicted in 2015 for fraud, as revealed The confidential. After those four contracts (here, here, here Y here), did not sign again with Spanish public administrations. It was a flower of a day. But very, very lucrative.

The Chinese company Hong Kong Travis Asia follows on the list, with 187 million, mainly due to a purchase of 150 million in masks. In fact, this company took one out of every three euros that went to non-community companies (574 million, 9% of the total).

Third on the list is Barna Import Médica. Unlike FCS, it is a company that was already engaged before the crisis in the importation and sale of sanitary products. They totaled 121 million but distributed in 225 awards. They sold masks, gloves and gowns, among other protection elements, to administrations of all levels.

The fourth is Abbott (111 million in 103 awards), the vast majority for the purchase of antigen tests, since they market one of the most effective within this type of diagnostic test.

In total, these four companies add up to some 637 million euros, almost 10% of the total awarded and published in 2020. In this search engine you can access the detail of all emergency contracts.

What is an emergency and what is not?

When can emergency processing be used? According to Contract Law, “When the Administration has to act immediately due to catastrophic events, situations that pose serious danger or needs that affect national defense.” In these cases, whoever is considered is hired and now, without opening the file, even just speaking it, to be able to start it quickly.

The normal thing is to find in the contracts of the past unforeseen repairs (if a pipe breaks or the asphalt of a road cracks) or measures against weather storms and other catastrophes. But, even before the arrival of the pandemic, these rules were not always followed. On January 2, 2020, the Canarian city council of Icod de los Vinos used this system to rent three camels for the Three Kings parade. It was not enough, in his opinion, to do it as a minor contract. They needed even more flexibility, and they also awarded it on an emergency basis. They had little margin, it is evident, but it is also true that the Kings come every year and it was, therefore, predictable. And, of course, there was no catastrophe or serious danger if they had done it without camels. Something similar happened in Cádiz, but in their case what they needed urgently for the parade of the Christmas holidays were Transformers and bright stars.

If we go to previous years we find shopping for food for the ski resort of Boi Taüll or the course of Big Data and Machine Learning that it bought the public engineering company Ineco from Telefónica with an emergency to say the least.

On March 13, a day before the declaration of the state of alarm, it arrived at the BOE the first Decree Law of many with measures for the pandemic. Among other things, it declared that the General State Administration could use emergency contracting “to meet the needs derived from the protection of people and other measures adopted by the Council of Ministers to deal with COVID-19.” Two weeks later, this authority was extended to all public administrations and green light for advance payments, even before signing anything or receiving any material.

With these rules on the table, already in full pandemic chaos, between thousands and thousands of emergency contracts, some emergency awards crept in that, at first glance, do not seem to respond strictly to the fight against the virus or to execute the decisions of the Council of Ministers in this line. One of the most common examples is institutional advertising campaign contracts. It is clear that announcements of mask + distance + hand washing They do meet those requirements, but that justification is not so clear in forest fire prevention campaigns (something that happens every year, by the way), on economic reactivation plans or, and these are the most common, those for tourism promotion.

Using emergency processing, they signed contracts to post advertisements that would help revive tourism. Catalonia, what authorized by decree law; the Island Council of Eivissa, which also does not justify the use of this procedure in its publication, although it is mandatory; and even the Secretary of State for Tourism, which He dedicated two million euros.

Marbella Town Hall spent € 36,000 on 15 tasers. His justification of the use of the emergency: “Not all citizens willingly accept the indications” to comply with the confinement regulations approved after the declaration of the state of alarm. In addition, according to them, it is a matter of occupational hazards. And this is his argument, literally, an all in one: “The agent is at risk of suffering another type of aggression that can degenerate into physical injury that weakens his immune defenses that can degenerate into the contagion of COVID19 or any other infectious contagious disease” .

When the City Council of Meco (Madrid) used this fast track to contract the management of the municipal swimming pool He made use of the usual excuse of being in a hurry (it’s that with all this fuss I haven’t had time), although it is hired for every summer, and a more imaginative one: the neighbors are having a hard time and they need their swimming pool.

Masks, tests, space conditioning and computer services

But the chicha of the 6,439 million euros in emergency contracts was used for protection measures. The vast majority, 5.398 million, went to supply contracts, especially masks and other protective clothing (almost three billion), followed by tests.

Among the works, of the 326 million awarded, more than 94, 30%, went to condition, repair and maintain sanitary spaces. Beyond the coronavirus we find the usual emergency works: road and train repairs and repairs after the damage caused by storms, in this case by Gloria, the storm that left thirteen deaths in January 2020.

In services, the majority was spent on transportation, logistics, and vehicle rental, sometimes to get the previous supplies to their destination; in covid testing, contact tracing, healthcare and patient accommodation; and in cleaning and disinfection, especially in the first months, when the most widespread idea was that the virus waited crouching on the walls for hours almost to jump on you when you walked nearby. Spending on social services and computing also stands out, in the latter case to meet the new needs of telework.

By agencies, the General State Administration spent more than half of those 6,445 million. Almost everything was managed by Health. In fact, 98% of the money in contracts of that ministry was awarded via emergency. Among the communities, Catalonia (807 million) and Madrid (689) stand out.

Due to powers and budget, the local entities had much less weight. Among them, the Madrid City Council stands out, with 45 million spent in emergency. There it is, between masks and tests, contract to design a cauldron containing the homage flame to the victims of the disease.