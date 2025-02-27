Four comfortable and adapted destinations in Spain if you plan to travel with your dog

If you plan to travel soon with your dog, you can’t miss these ideal destinations. Currently, there are many people who want to travel with their pets, but not in all places are welcome. Luckily, there are more and more sites that adapt and offer services when receiving dogs so you can have a better traveling experience.

This yellow train that passes through the Catalan Pyrenees takes you through the snow -covered mountains and allows you to travel with dogs

In addition, there are more and more cities and tourist regions in Spain that enable spaces to take our pets with us: from beaches and parks to hiking routes, there is a variety of perfect outdoor plans to enjoy in the company of our dogs. Some restaurants and coffee shops also condition their terraces to welcome our pets.

There are several cities in Spain where you can enjoy all the comforts in the company of your pet. From the north, such as Euskadi or Galicia, passing through Madrid to the Valencian Community, here are a list of ideal places to enjoy your dog’s company without any obstacle.

Where to stay with my pet

One of the big doubts and difficulties when traveling with our pets is to find accommodation where we hook ourselves. Although not all hotels and apartments allow pets, we can find some types of accommodations where they are allowed. From hotels where they have added new policies that offer pets for pets with some specific services or rural houses, which are a perfect option, since the presence of animals is normally accepted due to their location close to nature, to tourist apartments, where they are not always welcome, but that on many occasions you can enjoy a private stay with your dog or also the campsites that usually offer an outdoor experience.

In addition, being accommodation in which pets are allowed, they have a wide variety of services for them. On some occasions, a Kit Welcome to sweets or toys, they also provide enabled areas so that they can play and socialize with other dogs and even some places offer special menus for them. These enclosures usually have personnel prepared to offer walks and other care.

Santiago de Compostela





Galicia is one of the perfect destinations to enjoy both cultural heritage and escapes in nature. Santiago de Compostela It stands out for the large number of pilgrims that hosts annually, also being Cultural Heritage of Humanity for UNESCO in 1985 thanks to the beauty of its monuments and urbanism.

In addition, it is one of the destinations of great interest to people who want to travel with their pets by having more than 120 establishments, between lodgings and restaurants, in which they accept our canines. There are also about six enabled spaces so that our pets can enjoy and play free, such as Rúa Sabell Park, by the Sarela River; he Belvís Park, which has a variety of meadows with streams or Charlemagneone of the largest parks in the town.

There are also some enabled beaches to go with our pets. Among them we find some that are not far from the city center, such as o areal beachlocated in A Pobra do Caramiñal. It is a small and familiar area that contains a dog area at the end of the beach.

When we talk about Santiago de Compostela, we cannot forget the popular Camino de Santiago, a perfect route to do it in the company of your dog where to forge a stronger bond.

Donostia





To the north of Spain, next to the coast of the Cantabrian Sea, we find the Basque city of Donostia, one of the most lovers of dogs, being an ideal place to travel alongside our pets. In addition, it has beautiful natural places such as Monte Ignueldo, An ideal park to enjoy its incredible views at the top, which we can access with our pets using a funicular.

Also, we find the Mount Urgulla place full of forests and paths that contains ruins of old fortifications, being one of the large green areas of the city. For those who prefer to enjoy a hiking route with their pets, you can not miss the Mount Uria, The perfect paradise for adventurers. If what you are looking for is a more summer experience, you can enjoy some of the beaches enabled for dogs such as Ondarreta, The shell and Zurriola. However, some of these spaces are only enabled during concrete dates, so you better ensure before embarking on your trip.

Madrid

Madrid combines urbanism, history and art, and also has great perfect spaces to visit with our pets. One of the most emblematic places in the town is the El Retiro Parkone of the most important lungs in the Spanish capital. In this park you can enjoy walks with your dog around beautiful gardens or even leave it loose in one of its specific spaces for them.

Another of the great parks of the city is the Cottagea perfect forest to enjoy a little nature with your dog. In addition, if you are a lover of sunsets, you can’t miss the gardens of the Debod temple. For hiking lovers, you can visit Cerdillaone hour from Madrid, located in the Sierra de Guadarrama, a huge natural place to enjoy various hiking routes with your pet.

Valencian Community





Next to the Turia River, on the Levantine coast, we find the city of Valenciaone of the most comfortable to travel with your pet, in which it is possible to walk by the river or its beaches and travel its old town. In addition, thanks to its incredible climate you can enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities with your dog.

Some of the beaches not far from the city that have areas enabled for dogs are:

Can Pinedo Beach: This is one of the most busy beaches to the south of the city. Do not forget to make sure the dates and schedules available.

Torreta Beach – Santa Elvira: It is a beach north of Valencia that has an area enabled for dogs next to the Puig Barranc.

Canina Beach of Alboraya: It is another of the beaches that are north of the city in southern Port Saplatja. Although it is a very small beach, you can enjoy a pleasant time with your dog.