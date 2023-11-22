The Colombian National Team They close the first third of the World Cup qualifiers in a great moment, undefeated and in third place in the standings.

Colombia got 6 points out of a possible 6 in its last two games of the year in the World Cup qualifiers.

Conmebol, with its Opta statistics portal, chose the best players of these two dates.

Four players were selected for Colombia: Yerry Mina, Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Kevon Castaño.

The ideal eleven

Kevon Castaño and James Rodríguez.

This is the ideal eleven, with the descriptions of Opta and COnmebol.

Alexander Dominguez (Ecuador): He was one of the two goalkeepers who kept his goal undefeated in both matches on dates 5 and 6 of the South American Qualifiers, along with Sergio Rochet (Uruguay), although he made more saves than his Uruguayan counterpart (5).

Ronald Araújo (Uruguay): He was the only right back to score in these two rounds of the South American Qualifiers, opening the scoring against Argentina. He was the second player in this position with the most tackles made (5).

Yerry Mina (Colombia): Despite playing only one game in this double round of the South American Qualifiers, the Colombian defender led in clearances (8, along with six other players) and was the only defender to win 100% of the aerial duels he played (min. 5 duels).

Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina): He was the only central defender to score a goal in these two rounds of the South American Qualifiers, giving Argentina the victory against Brazil at the Maracaná. He was the second player in this position with the most aerial duels won, with eight.

Matías Viña (Uruguay): He was the left back who made the most shots for shots in this double day of the South American Qualifiers, with four, one of these ending in an assist. Additionally, he made three interceptions and six recoveries.

Yoshimar Yotún (Peru): He led the central midfielders in finishing passes in this double date of the South American Qualifiers, with five. In addition, he scored the goal with which Peru tied 1-1 against Venezuela. He made 13 recoveries.

Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay): He registered his third assist in the current South American Qualifiers in Uruguay’s second goal against Argentina. He was the second midfielder with the most passes for shots (6) and shots (7) in this double day.

Kevin Castaño (Colombia): Counting the midfielders in this double day of the South American Qualifiers, he led in recoveries (16) and was second in tackles, with six along with E. Fernández. Furthermore, he had the best passing efficiency among players in that position with 50 or more passes (91 passes, 97% success rate).

Luis Díaz (Colombia): He scored two goals, being one of the two players to score multiple times in this double day of the South American Qualifiers, along with Darwin Núñez. Those two goals were key to turning the game against Brazil. In addition, he finished more than any other player on these dates, with 12 in total.

Darwin Nuñez (Uruguay): He scored three goals in this double day of the South American Qualifiers, more than any other footballer. With these goals, he is positioned as the top scorer of the tournament, in addition to leading in goal interventions (7).

James Rodriguez (Colombia): He was the player with the most shots for shots made in this double day of the South American Qualifiers, with seven, one of these ending in an assist for a teammate. The Colombian leads in chances created in the tournament, with 19.

