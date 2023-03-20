An air tragedy has Colombian authorities on alert. On Sunday afternoon, a helicopter that was flying over Quibdó, a city in the Colombian Pacific and capital of the Chocó department, suddenly fell in the urban area. President Gustavo Petro explained on his social networks that the aircraft was fulfilling supply tasks at that time, and a colonel explained that it was about supplying the soldiers who carry out military missions in the areas of the upper, middle and lower Baudó river, where there are presence of various armed groups. On social networks there are videos of the helicopter falling rapidly and citizens screaming as they witness the event.

The reasons for the crash of the helicopter are not yet known, and President Gustavo Petro announced that he has “ordered the authorities to move immediately to the area to deal with the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened.”

In another message, the president also revealed the names of the four soldiers who were inside the aircraft and who died in the event. “It is with sadness that I regret to report that there were no survivors in the plane crash in Quibdó,” said the president. “I accompany the families of the CT. Hector Jerez, TE. Julieth Garcia, SS. Johan Orozco and SS. Ruben Leguizamon in this painful moment. We will not leave them alone, ”he added. Among the deceased is OK to an Army officer, the first female Huey EJC helicopter pilot, Lieutenant Julieth Garcia. “Honour to our four warriors,” Major David wrote.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.