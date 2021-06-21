The voice of conscience. Being a veteran is not the same as being an old man. Leonardo Bonucci, the classic Italian central defender, functions as an experienced player and at the same time as a former leader on the field. The modern and cheerful Italian team that is excited at the Eurocup, uses the figure of a wise defender as a reminder for young people: let no one forget that this team comes to suffer, to survive and to defend. As Italy perks up, Bonucci’s conscience indoctrinates: the combination is perfect.

Believe in magic. There was a time when the Brazilians were left without rivals, champions in 94, runners-up in 98 and again champions in 2002, they turned the World Cups into a challenge: who wants to beat Scratch?

Soccer thought that Brazil’s success was a matter of magic, giving its game divine powers. The reality is that this team was always magical, but, in addition, it had an overwhelming faith: it knew that it was superior to its rivals and it enchanted them. Today, it seems that Brazil has believed again.

The history of speed. Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, Williams or Renault have something that Red Bull cannot design: history. However, the avant-garde Austrian team has managed in a very short time, to become the most fearsome rival of the great teams, that is called speed. With 65 victories, 180 podiums, four constructors ‘championships and four drivers’ championships in just 15 years of Formula 1, Red Bull is racing against time in two directions: backwards it competes against traditions, but forward it shatters the classics. .

Strikes against time. With his boxers tightly tucked in, his protector tight and his gloves well tied, Julio César Chávez stepped into the ring, shrugged his shoulders, tucked in his neck, moved his waist, and delivered a great collection of blows against the damn time.

For a few minutes, Chávez made millions of Mexican boxing fans feel old: we were watching live and in full color, one of our greatest memories. His unmistakable image of a fighter also reminded us of something else: the career of an athlete who fights for his life never ends. Thanks Julio.

José Ramón Fernández Gutiérrez de Quevedo