Through the official Nintendo of America account on Twitter, the company announced the arrival of four classic games on the Switch console through its service Nintendo Switch Online.
Accompanied by a video that we share below, where you can see gameplay scenes from the four titles. The tweet reads: “Four classics from the GameBoy, SuperNES, and NES are now available to Nintendo Switch Online members.
Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online:
Kirby’s Dream Land 2
Burger Time Deluxe
Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
side pocket
NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
Xevious
March 16, 2023
