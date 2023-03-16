Through the official Nintendo of America account on Twitter, the company announced the arrival of four classic games on the Switch console through its service Nintendo Switch Online.

Accompanied by a video that we share below, where you can see gameplay scenes from the four titles. The tweet reads: “Four classics from the GameBoy, SuperNES, and NES are now available to Nintendo Switch Online members.

Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online:

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

Burger Time Deluxe

Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

side pocket

NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

Xevious

Four classic #GameBoy, #SuperNESand #NES titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ Kirby’s Dream Land 2

☑️ BurgerTime Deluxe Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ SIDE POCKET NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ XEVIOUS pic.twitter.com/zu9RaXEtAF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 16, 2023

Via: Twitter