Four civilians were killed and 11 were injured over the past day as a result of shelling of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU). This was announced on Thursday, July 28, by the Headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the DPR in its Telegram channel.

The message also appeals to citizens with a recommendation to call the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the police if explosive objects are found.

Earlier that day, it became known that Ukrainian neo-Nazis had scattered banned anti-personnel high-explosive mines (PMF-1) “Petal” in Donetsk. It is specified that the ambulance staff, when leaving for the address, found a lot of PMF-1 mines, which were dropped during the shelling of the city with VFU MLRS.

In addition, the department warned that nationalist anti-personnel mines may be located in other areas of the city.

On July 26, Ukrainian militants fired 15 rockets from the BM-21 Grad towards Donetsk, which started a large fire at an oil depot in the Budennovsky district of the city.

The air defense system (air defense) worked in Donetsk earlier, on July 25. According to the first deputy head of the Ministry of Information of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, on that day, the air defense forces shot down missiles of the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) fired at the city.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

