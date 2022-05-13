The huge and opaque drug trafficking industry is also based on police corruption. Four agents of the Civil Guard and an official of the Tax Agency have been arrested for their alleged links with an organization of Moroccan drug traffickers based in Marbella in a macro-operation carried out by the National Police and the Civil Guard this Wednesday, but which has been known this Friday despite Because the proceedings are secret. According to police sources, the arrested agents facilitated the entry of drugs, both cocaine and hashish, through the port of Algeciras in containers and trucks from Morocco. It is a sergeant, and three guards located in different positions in Cádiz, Algeciras (one of them worked in the courts, according to the same sources) and Jerez.

Some of those arrested were already being tracked because they had been linked to another operation carried out in 2019 and in which another guard was arrested, the same sources assure. This latest major police operation, in which nearly 400 officers have participated, has been carried out by the Costa del Sol Drug and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) and the Civil Guard’s Organized Crime and Anti-Drug (Edoa) team, and remains open, under summary secrecy.

Added to the arrested agents are another twenty detainees presumably belonging to the same organization who, thanks to the information provided by the allegedly colleague guards, since “sometimes they turned a blind eye, looking the other way or not passing the dog [de la unidad canina antidroga] in some of the goods that pass through the port of Algeciras”, they would have managed to introduce significant quantities of drugs into the peninsula. Likewise, records have been made in several locations in Malaga.

The Police and Civil Guard maintain the focus of the fight against drug trafficking in the area of ​​the Strait of Gibraltar and the Costa del Sol, the main focuses of this buoyant illicit business. And it is becoming more and more common for police operations to find agents corrupted by the powerful economic capacity of drug trafficking organizations. In fact, according to police sources, one of the detained guards already “appeared” in the Toga operation in which another comrade from the Armed Institute was arrested, and was relocated to the Algeciras courts, where he has been detained on this occasion.