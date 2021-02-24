Four cities of Russia – Krasnodar, Surgut, Tyumen and St. Petersburg – turned out to be more comfortable for life than Moscow. This follows from the rating of the most comfortable and accessible cities in Russia by the Urbanika Institute for Territorial Planning, the results of which were reviewed by RBC.

Moscow has risen in the ranking from 52nd to 5th in a year. The data for 2019 was taken as the basis, since the official social and economic indicators for the past year have not yet been summed up.

The top ten in terms of comfort and quality of life also includes Murmansk, Tver, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Magnitogorsk and Ufa. Chita, Armavir, Biysk, Ulan-Ude and Ussuriisk took the last places on the list.

Experts also analyzed the quality of the environment in the country’s 100 largest cities and the cost of living based on the average salary. Surgut, Murmansk and Tyumen became the most affordable in terms of cost of living for an average salary. The last places, according to “Urbanika”, were taken by Armavir, Sevastopol and Ussuriysk. Urbanists identified Krasnodar, Tyumen and Samara as the most comfortable in terms of environmental quality. Chita took the last place in this indicator.

The Institute used Rosstat data, information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, real estate market consultants, as well as climatic indicators of the area in compiling the rating.

Earlier, Russians named cities with the best wages in their field. Moscow has become the leader in terms of salary expectations. Thus, 86 percent of survey participants said that in their field, the best salary can be obtained only in the capital. St. Petersburg took the second place (29 percent), followed by Novosibirsk (7 percent).

Russians consider Tyumen and Kazan to be megacities with the best ecology, and Togliatti and Ryazan are the most polluted cities.