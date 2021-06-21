The Guadalajara Sports Club is in the middle of the preseason for the Apertura 2021 tournament that is coming, in this contest the Sacred Herd will try to break the bad streak that it has gone through in the last three years, so the board continues to work on bringing a hopeful reinforcement for them and the fans that is not so expensive.
As the tournament that is coming is being prepared, you cannot help but see what the end of the year will be, according to the portal Transfermarkt, the group from Guadalajara will end the link with four referents on December 31. And it is not yet known whether they will be renewed or released.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
The 31-year-old central defender missed the last regular phase matches at Guard1anes Clausura 2021, due to an injury to one of his knees, the player is doing preseason to recover as well as possible, but his absence is still expected during the first dates. In addition, his level has been in decline, so he will have to come back better than ever, if not he wants to be fired from the club.
The 32-year-old rojiblanco squad has managed to gain the trust of Victor Manuel Vucetich and it has become a fixture on the left wing in the last year, being the protagonist of the team and leaving several level elements on the bench, if the board does not think of some significant generational change there would be no reason not to renew it.
The 33-year-old captain and globetrotter is a key part of the ‘King midas‘, with the Guadalajara jersey he has proven to be a professional at the height and could well earn his renewal, however, we will have to wait for the response of the board.
The historic Mexican striker has not had a lucky step for the Sacred Herd, even so, it seems that the 37-year-old player will end his two-and-a-half-year contract, but if he does not do something momentous in the upcoming tournament, he will go down in history as a of the biggest disappointments.
Leave a Reply