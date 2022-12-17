SVT News: Four chimpanzees who escaped from a zoo in Sweden were shot dead

Four monkeys who escaped from a Swedish zoo have been shot dead, including Santino, a chimpanzee known for painting pictures. About it informs SVT news.

As specified, several animals escaped from the enclosure of the zoo in Furuvik in eastern Sweden last week. Four monkeys were forced to be shot during their capture because they were a danger to humans. Among them was also the famous chimpanzee Santino, who knew how to draw. One of her paintings was presented to Crown Princess Victoria, which was subsequently sold for between five and ten thousand dollars. In addition, Santino knew how to plan, as well as collect stones, so that later she could throw them.

“When the monkeys got out of the enclosures, people’s lives were in danger, both in the park and outside the park. It was a critical situation when there were no other options but to shoot to kill, ”- told park director Sandra Wilke.

How the monkeys could get out of the cages has not yet been established. “What happened is a tragedy. We are extremely upset by this whole situation, and this is a serious failure on our part, ”said representatives of the zoo.

Patrick van Veen, President of the Jane Goodall Institute declaredwhich cannot assess whether this was the right decision, since it does not have all the information.

Now veterinarians are monitoring some of the captured and returned animals and assessing their health status. In addition, the monkeys were placed in secure enclosures that eliminate the risk of re-escape.