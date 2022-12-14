Four chimpanzees have been shot after escaping from a zoo in Sweden. A fifth escaped chimpanzee returned to its enclosure on its own. How the animals managed to escape is still unclear.

Three chimpanzees were the first to escape from their enclosure at Furuvik Zoo today. Seven gunmen and police, assisting with drones, were called in to locate the monkeys. Park neighbors and zoo staff were advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed while the monkeys were on the run. The gunmen moved through the park in cars. They shot two monkeys, a third escaped their hands.

While the search for that missing monkey was underway, two more chimpanzees escaped in the same way as the first three, Swedish media write. They too were both shot dead by the zoo staff. After walking around for hours, the only surviving escaped chimpanzee finally managed to find its way back to its enclosure. See also Departed US diplomat sentenced after 3.5 years for fatal accident in Britain: 'She is a coward'

Chimpanzees dangerous to humans

The monkeys were killed to prevent them from harming visitors. A fatal outcome was the only option because the park did not have enough anesthetics, Annika Troselius, information manager at Parks and Resorts, which owns the park, told Swedish media. The zoo speaks of an incredibly sad day. “Nobody wanted this to happen and we have every reason to be self-critical.”

The manager emphasizes that chimpanzees are dangerous to humans. “They are strong animals. That’s why none of our employees are allowed to work in close contact with chimpanzees because of the risk,” she says. “Our first focus was therefore that no one would get hurt.”

Until today, Furuvik Zoo had seven chimpanzees, after today only three are still alive. The animals live in an enclosure in a chimpanzee house. How they managed to escape from there is unclear.

Two chimpanzees also escaped in Amersfoort Zoo two years ago. They also did not survive their escape attempt. This chapter in the history of DierenPark Amersfoort is still not closed. The zoo will soon have to explain the events of November 3, 2020 to the court in The Hague. See also On video, Lula emotionally recalls his 1st diploma





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.