Four Chilean sailors are accused by the prosecution of murdering a Colombian citizen with a disability who lived on the streets of Iquique, in northern Chile, the police of that country confirmed to AFP this Saturday.

The incident occurred early Friday morning, when Navy officials beat the victim repeatedly“even with the very crutches he used to move around,” the prosecutor’s office told the press.

The victim’s nationality was informed on Friday night by the Chilean Jesuit Migrant Service, which knew him after supporting him in his application for refugee status after fleeing Colombia due to “political persecution.”

“Nothing can explain the horrendous crime of which he was the fatal victim (…) whichand Mr. Milton Domínguez rest in peacethat peace that neither in his country nor in ours could he find,” the Jesuit Migrant Service told AFP.

Defense Minister Maya Fernández reacted in a tweet expressing her “repudiation of the unacceptable and painful event that occurred in Iquique. The officials were discharged and we hope that justice sanctions them accordingly“.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the “inaction” of a municipal citizen security vehicle, which would not have stopped at the place where the incident occurred, is also being investigated.

Hogar de Cristo, an institution that helps homeless people, reported on its website that the victim was a solar panel technician who entered the country walking through the town of Colchane, reporting that he had done so irregularly and in the nursing home, he contracted a fungus that forced his leg to be amputated.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Milton Domínguez, whom we met in our offices, seeking support to apply for refugee status, as he was fleeing political persecution in his native Colombia. [sigue] pic.twitter.com/aXPRfpqsmt — SJM Chile (@SJMChile) May 20, 2023

Through the Chilean town of Colchane, two kilometers from the border with Bolivia, in 2022 21,553 people entered in an irregular situationaccording to official data.

In the city of Iquique, where the Colombian citizen was murdered, there is also a climate of tension with migrants.

In 2021, an anti-immigrant march was held and a group of protesters went to a couple of Venezuelan migrant camps -which were not there- and burned their few belongings at a barricade, such as mattresses, tents and bags that had been donated to them. .

