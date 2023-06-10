Home page World

Moritz Bletzinger

A miracle in the Amazon: soldiers and indigenous people find alive the children who have been missing in the jungle for 40 days. © Uncredited/Colombia’s Armed Forces Press Office/AP/dpa

Four siblings (13, 9, 4, 1) survive alone in the Amazon for over a month. 40 days after a plane crash, soldiers and indigenous people found the children.

Solano – “A joy for the whole country,” wrote Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro on Twitter on Friday. Rescuers have found four children in the Amazon. The siblings live at the age of 13, nine, four and one year. For 40 days they struggled through the jungle alone.

On May 1, the children crashed in a Cessna 206 propeller plane in the south of the country. Her mother, the pilot and an indigenous leader were killed. According to current knowledge, the pilot had reported problems with the engine over the radio before the crash. He probably wanted to ditch on a river. However, the plane collided with the treetops, the propeller ripped off and the machine crashed vertically to the ground. According to media reports, they were on their way to the children’s father, who had fled the region after threats from the guerrilla organization FARC.

The children were apparently seated in the rear of the plane and were able to escape through a side door. Then they survived in the Amazon for over a month. And that in continuous rain. They probably ate mainly fruit.

The wreck of the Cessna in which the children were sitting: the plane drilled almost vertically into the ground, the rear part remained almost undamaged. © Press Office of the Colombian Armed Forces via AP/dpa

“They were alone, but they set an example of survival that will go down in history,” Petro said after returning from Cuba, where he announced a ceasefire with the leftist guerrilla organization ELN. “This is how these children are today, the children of peace, the children of Colombia.”

Hundreds of soldiers and indigenous people were involved in the search. They followed footprints left by the children: shoes, diapers, hair ties, purple scissors, a baby bottle, a shelter made of leaves and branches, and half-eaten fruit. The rainforest in the region is very dense, which made the action difficult.

“We indigenous people learn from an early age which plants you can eat”: Education probably saves children’s lives

The children themselves belong to an indigenous community, they know the region and how to survive in the forest. Her grandmother trusted the eldest to guide her siblings safely through the jungle. She told radio station La FM: “She was always like the mother, she used to take the others to the forest. She knows the plants and fruits. We indigenous people learn from an early age which ones are edible and which are not.”

Two years ago, a one-year-old survived three nights alone in the Russian forest. She had strayed too far from her mother while playing. (moe/dpa)