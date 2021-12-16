Home page world

Four children were killed in a serious accident with a bouncy castle in Australia. © Grant Wells / dpa

In an accident with a bouncy castle in Australia, four children die – five more are injured. Prime Minister Morrison speaks of a “terrible tragedy”.

Devonport – Four children were killed and five others seriously injured in an accident involving a bouncy castle in Australia. This was announced by the police in the city of Devonport in the state of Tasmania. According to this, four children are in a “critical condition”.

The bouncy castle had been hit by a gust of wind and thrown almost ten meters into the air. The accident occurred on Thursday (December 16, 2021, local time) at the graduation ceremony of a primary school before the Christmas holidays.

Australia: Four children killed in an accident with a bouncy castle

The fatalities are two boys and two girls around the age of eleven. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his condolences: “Young children who have a fun day outdoors with their families and then there is such a terrible tragedy,” he said. The incident was “just shocking” and “breaks your heart”.

Several rescue helicopters and ambulances were on duty at the scene of the accident. On television pictures could also be seen crying emergency services who screened the area. It was “a very confrontational and harrowing scene,” said Tasmania Police Chief Debbie Williams.

The elementary school in the north of Tasmania had invited to the celebration on the occasion of the last week of classes before the Christmas break. Accordingly, water games, slides, a handicraft area and a bouncy castle were waiting for the children. After the fatal incident, the primary school’s Facebook page said: “An accident has occurred in our school.” The school will close “for the rest of the day”. “We urgently ask the parents to pick up their children.” (Lrg / afp)