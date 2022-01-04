Tragedy in Mislata. What started out as a fun and festive day for several children during their Christmas break has ended in a serious accident. A bouncy castle of the local fair located in the Plaza Mayor has overturned while several minors were jumping. At the moment, as LAS PROVINCIAS has learned, there are two seriously injured girls.

The event occurred after 8:15 p.m. The Firefighters Consortium has mobilized donations from Paterna and Torrent to the Mislata fairgrounds to assist minors together with eight ambulances. The Homicide group of the National Police has traveled to the area to investigate the events. Everything indicates that the inflatable was badly anchored, since it has gone flying due to the strong gusts of wind.

Some 15 people, including shopkeepers, local police and parents, have intervened in the rescue of eight minors who were trapped under the large inflatable mat. Two of them suffered minor injuries but left the fair before the ambulances arrived.

The two girls who were seriously injured were fired and one of them suffered a severe blow to the head, according to witnesses. Several patrols of the Local Police of Valencia have collaborated in the transfers of the two injured girls when opening the way for ambulances through the streets of the city, one of them intubated by the doctor before entering the emergency vehicle. Both are admitted to the Hospital La Fe de Valencia. The first Local Police officers who arrived at the scene rescued several children who were trapped under the inflatable. .