GHappy end to “Operation Hope”: Four children, including an eleven-month-old baby, have been found alive more than two weeks after a plane crash in the dense Colombian Amazon rainforest. “Happiness for the country,” said Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro on Twitter on Wednesday. The children of the indigenous Huitoto people were found “after a tedious search by our armed forces”.

Authorities had dispatched more than a hundred soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors who were in a Cessna 206 that crashed on May 1. Three adult occupants died in the crash, including the mother of four children.

The rescue workers assume that the four, nine and 13-year-old children with the eleven-month-old baby have been moving through the jungle in the southern department of Caqueta since the accident. According to the army, the search was intensified again on Wednesday morning after the helpers discovered “an improvised shelter made of sticks and branches”, which indicated at least one survivor.

A pair of scissors and a hair band were seen on the jungle floor in photos released by the armed forces. Previously, they had already found a vial and half-eaten fruit.

Soldiers found the bodies of the pilot and two other adults on Monday and Tuesday. They had come by plane from San José del Guaviare, one of the larger cities in the Colombian Amazon rainforest.

Grandma’s voice over the loudspeaker

Huge trees that can grow up to 40 meters high, wild animals and heavy rains had made the search called “Operation Hope” difficult. Three helicopters were deployed – one of which played over a loudspeaker a message spoken by the children’s grandmother in the Huitoto language, urging them to stop moving as they were being searched for.







The Huitoto indigenous people are known for living in harmony with the jungle and for their skills in hunting, fishing and wild fruit gathering. This may have helped the children survive more than two weeks alone.

Exploitation, disease and assimilation have greatly reduced the Huitoto population over many decades.

The cause of the plane crash was still unclear. The pilot had reported engine problems before his plane disappeared from radar, according to the Colombian Civil Protection Agency.

Roads are few in the region and access via rivers is also difficult, making airplanes the mode of transport of choice.