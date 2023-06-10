Four children have been found alive in the forests of Colombia after surviving about 40 days following a plane crash. They are 13, 9, 4 and one year old. Originally from the Uitoto indigenous group, the little ones wandered alone in the jungle after the crash of the Cessna 206 in which they were traveling with their mother, pilot and a relative. All three adults died and their bodies were found by the military at the crash site.

They had been missing since May 1st in the jungles in the south of the country. «A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on his Twitter account, confirming the news announced a few minutes earlier by Radio Caracol. The protagonists of this miracle of surviving in the jungle for 40 days are the minors Lesly Mukutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mukutuy, 9 years old; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 4 years old, and little Cristin Neruman Ranoque, one year old. The minors, siblings, were found in a remote spot between the departments of Caquetà and Guaviare which were searched non-stop for weeks by about 200 soldiers, including commandos of the Army’s Special Forces, and indigenous peoples of various tribes who they knew the jungle.

The Colombian armed forces have published photos of the discovery of the four children who survived a plane crash and 40 days alone in the jungle. “The union of efforts has made possible this moment of joy for Colombia,” reads a post on the account attributed to General Giraldo. “Glory to the soldiers of the military forces, to the indigenous communities and to the institutions that participated in Operation Hope”, he rejoices.

In the early hours of this morning (Italian time) the children arrived in Bogotà, where they were taken care of by some ambulances and taken to the hospital. They are now being monitored constantly, carefully fed and hydrated, as well as undergoing various tests.