Four children died in a fire in a private house in the Sverdlovsk region. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the bodies of the children were found during the dismantling of a burned-down house in the village of Byzovo, Gornouralsky District. The search for another minor, who, according to the neighbors’ information, may be under the rubble, continues.

By the time the rescuers arrived, the one-story house was completely engulfed in fire and the roof collapsed. Before that, two adults and two children were able to evacuate on their own. It is noted that as a result of the emergency they suffered and are now hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported that in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, four children died, another adult and a child were injured in a fire in a residential building. The fire happened in a two-story house on the Severny Mikrorayon street of the city of Lesosibirsk.