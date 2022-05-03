Juchitán.- Four little brothers of 10, 8, 6 and 3 years of age died on Monday afternoon in the Zapotec community of Chicapa de Castro belonging to the municipality of Juchitán. This fact aroused the indignation of the population after the authorities reported that they were apparently poisoned.

The mother of the minors was found with a wound caused by a knife. She was identified as Arely J., she is originally from the Huamuchil community, which belongs to the municipality of San Dionisio del Mar. She was treated for her injuries at a doctor’s office in Chicapa de Castro, while the authorities continue to investigate the causes of death of her sons.

During the woman’s transfer to the city of Juchitán to receive medical care, she was overtaken by elements of the State Police and the Isthmus Deputy Chief of Police, attached to the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGO), who questioned her.

The mother of three girls and a boy initially claimed responsibility for their deaths, but did not explain how she killed them, according to reports from local authorities in Chicapa de Castro.

The bodies of the minors were hugging each other when they were found dead by their father, identified as Delfino, around 3:00 p.m. this Monday when the man returned from his work in the field.

The Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder for the alleged homicide of the four minors and transferred a multidisciplinary team to the scene to start the corresponding investigations and remove the bodies.

The FGO reported that the case was classified as homicide, “unless it emanates from the judicial work around the case.”