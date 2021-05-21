In Udmurtia, a fire in a private house killed two adults and four children aged from one to 12 years. This is reported on website regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to the investigation, the incident took place late on Friday evening, May 21, in the village of Nylga, Uvinsky district. The bodies of six people were found at the site of the fire. It is assumed that these are members of a family living in a private home: a 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and four children aged 12, 11, 8 and one year.

Investigators are working at the scene, the circumstances of the incident are being established. A criminal depot was instituted under the article “Causing death by negligence to two or more persons.”

On the night of May 19, three people died in a fire in a two-story apartment building in Novosibirsk. Ten people, including one child, were evacuated from the house on their own, they were not injured. Presumably, the cause of the fire was the careless handling of the fire, according to the IC of Russia in the region.