In the US city of Mesa, Arizona, seven people, including four children, were injured as a result of shelling from a passing car. This was announced on October 17 ABC News…

As the TV channel notes, the age of children is from one to 16 years old, all of them are from different families, who bought food in street tents. One of the vendors returned fire at the white SUV that was firing.

The intruders fled the scene of the crime, law enforcement officers are looking for them.

The one-year-old child was hospitalized in a “very critical” condition, while other victims had non-life-threatening injuries ranging from minor to severe.

“We are in the early stages of trying to figure out who did this and what the motive might have been for this incident,” said local police spokesman Nick Rachet.

