Eight people were injured in an accident near Yaroslavl, four of them were teenagers

In the Uglich district of the Yaroslavl region, eight people were injured in a collision between a Renault Sandero and an Opel Meriva – four children and four adults. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The accident occurred around 12:35 Moscow time near the village of Falyukovo. In the Renault Sandero there was a 39-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, as well as three teenagers aged 16, 11 and 9, and in the second car were a 29-year-old man, a 21-year-old young man and a 17-year-old girl.

The victims received injuries of varying severity. Traffic police officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier it was reported that five people, including three children, were injured in an accident in the north-west of Moscow.