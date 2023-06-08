A man injured four children between the ages of 22 months and around three years old and two adults in a park in the city of Annecy, in the eastern French Alps, with a knife on Thursday. The four minors are in a “state of absolute emergency”, according to the prosecutor of the Republic Line Bonnet-Mathis. The security forces arrested the attacker a few minutes after the events, a 32-year-old Syrian refugee with no police or psychiatric record.

The attack took place around 9:45 a.m. in the Gardens of Europe, next to Lake Annecy, a postcard setting, as local senator Loïc Hervé described it in an interview with France Info. Annecy, with 125,000 inhabitants, is the capital of the department or province of Haute-Savoie. It was a sunny day in one of the privileged meeting places for the city’s inhabitants and tourists. Among the victims are a minor of Dutch nationality and another British.

The attacker, armed with a knife, entered the park screaming and approached a group of an adult and six children who were in the play area, according to testimony cited by France Info. The children are between 22 months and three years. Another witness explained that the man had been spending the day in the park for weeks. “Every morning he was there, he said good morning to us,” said the woman, identified as Cristina. The man, who had no fixed address in France, is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

The author of the attack in Annecy, in the French Alps.

At a press conference, prosecutor Bonnet-Mathis declared that she did not know the motives of the detainee, but added: “There is no apparent terrorist motive.” The Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office has not considered it necessary to undertake the investigation. The prosecutor appeared in Annecy together with the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, and the Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin.

The attacker had moved to France from Sweden at the end of 2022, where he had lived for the last decade. He was married to a Swedish woman and has a three-year-old son, according to the newspaper. the worldthe same age as some of the victims.

In Sweden he achieved refugee status, so he had papers to move around European territory. He had also submitted a request for asylum in France, but this was shelved after obtaining a positive response from the Swedish authorities. According to the French media, in the French asylum request he stated that he was a Christian from Syria. At the time of the attack, he was carrying a cross and images of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary.

In a video that has circulated on social networks, a bearded man, wearing sunglasses, a bandana covering his hair and a knife in his right hand, is seen randomly attacking children or babies in their strollers and the women who were carrying them. they cared. He then leaves the place. First, walking and later, when he sees that some pedestrians are chasing him, he quickens his pace. About five minutes later, police found him stabbing another adult. The agents fired and accidentally wounded the attacked adult. The attacker had no other weapon than the knife.

The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, has written on the social network Twitter: “Absolute cowardice attack this morning in a park in Annecy. Several children and an adult are between life and death. The Nation is shocked. Our thoughts accompany them, as well as their families and the mobilized relief teams”.

The first news of the attack have coincided with a tense debate in the National Assembly, in Paris, on the pension reform. The president of the Chamber, Yaël Braun-Pivet, has interrupted the session to observe a minute of silence.

But there has been no political truce. The opposition has accused the head of the Macronista majority, Aurore Bergé, of “instrumentalizing” the attack by regretting that the debate on a proposal to repeal the law continued in the Assembly while “fright engulfs the country.”

The president of the far-right National Regroupment party, Jordan Bardella, said on Twitter: “After the Annecy drama, we must question our entire migration policy and a certain number of European rules. We must equip ourselves with all the means to act and regain control of a situation that is beyond the control of the Government”.

Prime Minister Borne, in Annecy, said: “The investigation will make it possible to specify both the trajectory and the profile of the assailant, and naturally all the light will have to be shed. But today is the time for emotion”.

