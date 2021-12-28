The return to work of the grana group has also been uneven. Medical examinations on the first day have determined that four players from Mario Simón’s squad have tested positive for Covid-19. The entity carried out antigen tests and wanted to certify the virus with PCR tests.

The infected, whose identity has not been confirmed, were not in contact with the group and are isolated in their respective homes in good health. As there are more than 10 days left for the league match against Toledo at the Salto del Caballo Stadium, the presence of all of them will not be conditioned by the disease. The technical body and the workers of the paprika entity, for their part, have tested negative.

Murcia returned to work yesterday after the Christmas break. The first appointment will be tomorrow at 7.30 pm at La Condomina where they will face UCAM in a charity match.