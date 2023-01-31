Four of those captured in Haiti for their alleged participation in the assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïseon July 7, 2021, they will now be in the custody of United States federal authorities, and will face criminal charges in the Southern District of Florida.

They are Haitian-American citizens James Solages, 37; Joseph Vincent, 57; Y Colombian citizen Germán Alejandro Rivera García44.

They are accused of “conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support and resources resulting in death,” according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

Haitians participate in a mass in memory of President Jovenel Moïse.

On the other hand, Haitian-American citizen Christian Sanon, 54, is accused of “conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States” and omitting export information.

Solages, Vincent, Rivera and Sanon are scheduled to make their initial federal court appearances this Wednesday at 2:00 pm, before Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes in Miami.

Including these four defendants, seven people are now in US custody, charged for their role in the assassination plot. The other men named are Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, 43 years old; Rodolphe Jaar, 49; and Joseph Joel John, 51, who were arrested last year.

Solages, Vincent and Rivera face life in prison if convicted. Sanon, for his part, faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

This is how they planned the murder

According to the Justice Department, those involved in the case met in April 2021 to discuss regime change in Haiti and support for Christian Sanon, an aspiring political candidate in that country.

Investigations determined that James Solages created a list of equipment and weapons necessary for the regime change operation, which included rifles, machine guns, tear gas, grenades, ammunition, bulletproof vests, among other weapons.

In May of that year, Sanon reportedly hired a team of around 20 Colombian citizens with military training to support his “private military” forces in Haiti. Precisely, Rivera would have led that team, according to the complaints.

A group of 18 Colombians was captured in Port-au-Prince for the murder of Jovenel Moïse. Photo: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard / EFE

Sanon, on the other hand, allegedly conspired to ship 20 ballistic vests for use by his private military forces from South Florida to Haiti on June 10, 2021. The vests were shipped without the required export license.

Subsequently, support for the replacement of President Moïse passed into the hands of a former Haitian Supreme Court judge. “That judge signed a document requesting assistance in continuing the arrest and imprisonment of President Moïse. In addition, a document purportedly signed by that judge purported to grant immunity in Haiti to those who participated in the operation,” the Justice Department says.

On June 19 of that year, Solages, Vincent, Rivera and the others involved communicated his plans to arrest President Moïse and then take it away on a plane to an unknown location. But, the plan did not go ahead since they failed to obtain the plane and the weapons necessary for the operation.

This is how, on July 6, 2021, the conspirators apparently met in a house near the residence of President Moïse, where firearms were distributed. His mission would be to kill the president.

On July 7, 2021, finally, several people, some with ballistic vests, arrived in front of Moïse’s residence. They entered the president’s house and killed him, according to the complaints.

ELTIEMPO.COM