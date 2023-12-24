A 47-year-old drunk man hit an SUV with four brothers on board. Unfortunately none of them managed to survive

Four brothers lost their lives in a dramatic road accident while on their way to buy Christmas presents. A tragedy that comes from Waupaca County, Wisconsin and has already gone around the world.

The four brothers were called Daniel Gonzalez26 years, Fabian Gonzales23 years, Lilian Gonzales14 years old and the youngest Daniela Gonzalesonly 9 years old.

They had decided to all go out Christmas shopping together. Buying gifts for parents and family members and then returning home to put them under their Christmas tree. But the four brothers never returned to that house. Last December 16th they lost their lives while they were in their car, hit by a drunk driver.

Scott Farmer, this is the name of the drunk driver, was driving his pickup truck the wrong way on the highway. He crashed into an SUV in which the children of the Gonzales family were travelling. Three of the four brothers were declared dead on the spot, while the fourth died within the hospital walls.

Farmer is now charged with four counts of road crime and for driving while intoxicated. The judge set a bail for 750 thousand dollars. A decision that the stepfather of the 4 boys did not welcome with enthusiasm at all.

How do I explain to my wife that our kids are gone? We have God, our family, our friends and our faith. We have a lot of good people around to help us and I know we will get through this. But we will not have a future with our children. We will never have grandchildren.

Friends created two pages of fundraiser to help the family with legal expenses and with the 4 funerals. A way to support them in an already too painful moment. So far they have raised 129 thousand dollars.