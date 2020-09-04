‘Malpaso’, by the director Héctor Valdez. / Europa Press

In cinema it happens as in literature. The reality of the slums of Chile or Mexico, of the Haitian border, inequality in Brazil or the male wars in Argentina is so overwhelming that their creators can shower us with vigorous stories and do so with a rhythm, language and richness that they will perplex. On this side of the pond we laugh with the Basque surnames or the bullshit of Torrente, why not, but nothing prevents us from searching and discovering good cinema on the other side that will not appear in Netflix’s algorithms. Films with more desire than money, with more amateurs than professionals …