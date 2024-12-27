The Bonoloto draw this Friday, December 27, 2024 has not left any first-class winners (six hits), so for the next draw, this Saturday the 28th, a jackpot of 700,000 euros.

Yes, there were second-class winners (five guesses plus complementary), specifically four, who will each receive a prize of 37,932.58 euros.

The tickets were validated in the receiving office 9,240 of Barcelonain 39,120 San Bartolomé de la Torre (Huelva)at 67,275 San Cristóbal de la Lagua (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) and in the administration of lotteries 1 of Trobajo del Camino (León).

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 1, 12, 15, 26, 32 and 43. Complementary 37refund 7.

The Bonoloto draw is held Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.